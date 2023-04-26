First Alert Forecast: Soggy Thursday at Times

The start of the weekend looks dry and pleasant.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Dan Thomas.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Variably cloudy weather this afternoon will give way to periods of rain & storms on Thursday.

NEXT 24 HOURS:

This afternoon will be variably cloudy and mild with just the outside chance for a sprinkle or shower. Highs for most will be around 70. Southeastern Middle Tennessee however will be much cooler, by about 10 degrees.

Tonight, clouds return with rain following toward morning.

Rain's most likely on Thursday and Thursday night.
Rain's most likely on Thursday and Thursday night.(WSMV)

Rain’s likely for the first half of Thursday. While a rumble of thunder will be possible, it’ll mainly be in the form of just showers.

Thursday afternoon, we should have a lull in the rain in many areas. Then, Thursday evening, more showers and storms will move through. A few could have heavy downpours and possibly a strong wind gust to 40-45 mph.

FRIDAY:

Lingering showers should wrap up early on Friday. We’ll have some clearing take place as we head toward Friday evening.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday looks dry for most. Sunday will bring a few more clouds and a little better chance for a few showers.

NEXT WEEK:

Lovely weather’s in store for the start of next week, as temperatures continue to be slightly below average.

