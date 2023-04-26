First Alert Forecast: Rain and Storms on the way

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -After a mostly dry day, the chance of rain and thunderstorms increases Thursday with some possible strong thunderstorms.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday in southwestern Middle Tennessee as the most likely area to receive severe thunderstorms.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

NEXT 24 HOURS:

Tonight, clouds return with rain following toward morning.

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect Thursday for possible strong to severe thunderstorms especially Thursday night.

Rain is likely for the first half of Thursday. While a rumble of thunder will be possible, it’ll mainly be in the form of just showers.

Thursday afternoon, we should have a lull in the rain in many areas. The high will reach the mid 60s.

Thursday evening, more showers and storms will move through. A few could have heavy downpours and possibly a strong wind gust to 40-45 mph. One or two of these storms could become severe.

Possible severe thunderstorms Thursday in southwest Middle Tennessee (WSMV)

FRIDAY:

Lingering showers should wrap up early on Friday. We’ll have some clearing take place as we head toward Friday evening. The high temperature will reach 70.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday looks dry for most. The high will be in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be breezy with a few more clouds and a little better chance for a few showers. The high will be near 70.

NEXT WEEK:

Nice weather is in store for the start of next week. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Monday the high will be in the upper 60s, Tuesday, the low 70s and Wednesday the mid 70s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.