Federal trial begins for Maury Co. correctional officer accused of raping female inmate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Maury County correctional officer who is accused of raping a female inmate will learn this week if a jury believes he tried to cover up the crime.

The federal trial for James Thomas began on Tuesday.

A WSMV4 investigation revealed that Thomas was charged with raping a female inmate.

After reporting exposed the rape allegation in 2018, Thomas was indicted years later for falsifying sheriff’s department documents related to his rape case.

WSMV4 recently uncovered that despite the rape allegation and indictment, he remains on the job as a correctional officer for the Maury County Sheriff.

