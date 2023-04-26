Federal trial begins for Maury Co. correctional officer accused of raping female inmate

The correctional officer is accused of falsifying records related to the reported rape.
The federal trial for a Maury County correctional officer accused of raping a female inmate began on Monday.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Maury County correctional officer who is accused of raping a female inmate will learn this week if a jury believes he tried to cover up the crime.

The federal trial for James Thomas began on Tuesday.

A WSMV4 investigation revealed that Thomas was charged with raping a female inmate.

After reporting exposed the rape allegation in 2018, Thomas was indicted years later for falsifying sheriff’s department documents related to his rape case.

WSMV4 recently uncovered that despite the rape allegation and indictment, he remains on the job as a correctional officer for the Maury County Sheriff.

