Family searches for missing dog after house fire in White House

Titan went missing after the fire over the weekend.
The dog went missing after his family's house caught fire.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family in White House is searching for their family pet after their home caught fire over the weekend.

On April 23, a home on Larkspur Court off Tyree Springs Road was engulfed in flames, according to Smokey Barn News. The house reportedly sustained heavy damage following the fire.

Previous Coverage
Fire destroys home in White House

Now, after nearly losing their home, the family has lost their beloved pet.

Titan went missing the evening of the fire, according to SBN. The family believes he is in the area their home is located.

Anyone who locates him is asked to email the following address: Ifoundtitan@smokeybarn.com.

