Eaglets entangled in fishing line at Dale Hallow Lake nest rescued

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A rescue mission at an American bald eagle’s nest at Dale Hollow Lake was a success after two eaglets that were entangled in fishing line have been freed, according to officials with the Dale Hollow Marina Association.

President of the Dale Hollow Marina Association Richard DeVries told WSMV4 that the eaglets were successfully rescued on Wednesday afternoon after the mission began earlier in the day.

DeVries says that one eaglet was found uninjured during the rescue and remains in the nest while the second eaglet is under the care of the American Eagle Foundation.

AEF reports at around 11 a.m. they, along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Eastport Marina successfully completed their planned intervention.

A professional tree climber and arborist, Nick from Nick Dwyer Tree Care, was able to remove the fishing line and untangle both eaglets.

“It was discovered that fishing line had penetrated the tissue and caused severe wounds on both legs of the smaller eaglet. The eaglet was removed from the nest and taken to the University of Tennessee Veterinarian Hospital for further treatment. Once stable, the eaglet will begin the rehabilitation process at American Eagle Foundation located in East Tennessee,” AEF said.

The nest’s livestream feed was restored Wednesday.

Full statement from AEF on the Dale Hollow eaglets and planned intervention:

“American Eagle Foundation became aware of the situation involving two eaglets entangled in fishing line at the bald eagle nest at Dale Hollow Lake Marina on April 22, 2023. Over time, the parent eagle has made attempts to free the eaglet(s) to no success. Without removing the line entirely, the eaglets became entangled again. American Eagle Foundation and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, in cooperation with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Eastport Marina, have planned for intervention by a professional tree climber/arborist to remove the fishing line and assess the condition of both eaglets.

Federal laws prohibit the disturbance of eagles and their nests, which includes any substantial interference with normal breeding, feeding, or sheltering behavior. Any rescue attempt, therefore, requires federal permitting to take place. Additionally, only individuals who have been properly certified may climb to eagle nests for the safety of the individual and the eagles.

In accordance with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recommendations, American Eagle Foundation looks at intervening as a last resort in circumstances where the danger posed to eagle offspring and adults are human-caused. The intervention itself comes with significant risks. The nestlings may be startled by human activity and prematurely jump from the nest before they can fly or care for themselves. This could result in either injury or death of both nestlings. The nest structure or supporting branches could break, or the adult eagles could try to defend the nest. The decision to intervene requires careful consideration, weighing the risks of interfering against the danger affecting the eaglets.

Upon successful removal from the nest, the eaglet(s) will be examined by AEF veterinary and rehabilitation staff. A decision will be made at that time to place the eaglet back in the nest or to provide further medical treatment.”

The eaglets were the focal point of a discussion on the Dale Hollow Lake Podcast on Tuesday between the president of the Dale Hollow Marina Association Richard DeVries, Dan Elbert from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Mike Jones, Nancy Zagaya, and Crystal Slusher from the American Eagle Foundation and Rusty Boles from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

They discussed the current situation surrounding the eaglets, “...with the hope of clearing up some misinformation and concerns.”

This camera is capturing the life cycle of American Bald Eagles, Obey and River, and eaglets DH17 and DH18, according to DHEC.

“This eagle’s nest is located on Dale Hollow Lake, a 30,000-acre reservoir on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line,” DHEC reminds its viewers. “Eagles are being viewed in their natural habitat, and viewers may witness attacks by barred owls, other eagles, and could see injury and/or death of one of the eagles and/or their young eaglets.”

