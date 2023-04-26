Doorbell cam shows person unload gun into air in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Doorbell camera video from 16th Avenue North off Buchanan Street shows someone firing at least 13 shots into the air before driving away on Tuesday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., neighbors said they heard the gunshots and ducked for cover.

“We’re sitting on our couch, and then all of a sudden we heard just a round of like probably I’d say seven to ten shots go out about two houses down and kind of just ducked, looked at Ring,” neighbor Brandon Dickens said. “We were like, ‘What is happening?’”

Metro Nashville Police said two people called Tuesday night after hearing the gunshots. When police arrived less than 10 minutes later, there were no suspects in the area.

Doorbell video shared by Sarah Freeman shows a sedan stopped in front of the house next door, an arm raise out of the car, then a gun firing off 13 shots. The car then drives away.

Freeman said despite gunfire being common in the area, she and her neighbors feel safe.

“Sometimes they will shoot up in the air just to scare people or cause alarm,” she said. “I heard some two nights ago, called the cops, they were dispatched, and within seconds, there were blue lights in our alley.”

Freeman said increased police presence has helped a lot over the last three years she has lived there.

“We definitely feel safe here. Everybody who is involved in any sort of gun violence around here, it’s all internal,” Freeman said. “They’re not out to get us as long as we’re not involved in their business. They leave us alone.”

