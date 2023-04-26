Community Foundation of Middle TN’s The Big Payback 2023 postponed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has announced the postponement of its annual giving event.

The Community Foundation reports The Big Payback 2023 has been postponed in order for the foundation to launch a new strategic plan which includes evaluating the overall impact of their community-based programs.

They’ve postponed this year’s edition of this event until they’ve heard from their community and incorporated the feedback they receive.

“We started The Big Payback nine years ago with a goal of helping nonprofit organizations leverage the power of online giving to raise needed unrestricted funding. Since then, a whopping $29 million has been raised online from over 200,000 individuals. While we are incredibly proud of this event’s success over the years, we also know that both best practices and fundraising technology have changed dramatically since we started in 2014,” Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee said.

If you want to give feedback, contact thebigpayback@cfmt.org.

