Clarksville native among four sailors awarded Red Cross National Life Saving Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville native is being awarded the Red Cross National Life Saving Award, according to the Navy Office of Community Outreach.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristian Mathis of Clarksville is one of four sailors who was awarded the Red Cross National Life Saving Award, the office said.

According to a press release, the four sailors were honored for administering lifesaving CPR during a medical emergency in early February. Hospital Corpsman 2nd Classes Deandre McKenzie, Kristian Mathis, Brett Delia and Ian Villones arrived at the scene where a contractor was found unconscious with blood around their head.

The sailors acted quickly and assessed that the patient was under cardiac arrest and immediately began implementing CPR.

“Being a basic lifesaving instructor for the command, I train weekly on this type of scenario,” said Mathis. “When it was time to actually perform CPR, I’m glad that it turned into muscle memory from the training I received. I was glad to pass it forward and help save the life of someone in need.”

The release adds that Mathis and McKenzie began chest compressions on the patient while Delia prepared the Automated External Defibrillator and Villones readied the oxygen. They inserted an air adjunct by opening the patient’s airway to successfully administer oxygen to the patient with an oxygen mask.

“This was the first actual casualty I had seen,” said Villones. “It was eye-opening, and I felt the responsibility on my shoulders—not just being a corpsman, but a human being trying to save the life of another human being.”

They were able to resuscitate and stabilize the patient, who was transferred into the care of local emergency medical services and made a full recovery.

