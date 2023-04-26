Clarksville native among four sailors awarded Red Cross National Life Saving Award

‘I’m glad that it turned into muscle memory from the training I received. I was glad to pass it forward and help save the life of someone in need.’
230419-N-EP643-1034SAN DIEGO (April 19, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Classes Ian Villones,...
230419-N-EP643-1034SAN DIEGO (April 19, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Classes Ian Villones, Kristian Mathis and Deandre Mackenzie, all assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), pose for a photo with Command Master Chief Jose Ramiro, Senior Medical Officer Lt. Cmdr. Paul Flood, Medical Admin Officer Lt. Melvin Rolon and Chief Hospital Corpsman Daniel Jimenez after they were each presented with the American Red Cross Life Saving Award. The award was presented to Sailors for saving the life of a contractor found unconscious while working onboard Boxer. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachariah Issa)(Navy Office Of Community Outreach)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville native is being awarded the Red Cross National Life Saving Award, according to the Navy Office of Community Outreach.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristian Mathis of Clarksville is one of four sailors who was awarded the Red Cross National Life Saving Award, the office said.

According to a press release, the four sailors were honored for administering lifesaving CPR during a medical emergency in early February. Hospital Corpsman 2nd Classes Deandre McKenzie, Kristian Mathis, Brett Delia and Ian Villones arrived at the scene where a contractor was found unconscious with blood around their head.

The sailors acted quickly and assessed that the patient was under cardiac arrest and immediately began implementing CPR.

“Being a basic lifesaving instructor for the command, I train weekly on this type of scenario,” said Mathis. “When it was time to actually perform CPR, I’m glad that it turned into muscle memory from the training I received. I was glad to pass it forward and help save the life of someone in need.”

The release adds that Mathis and McKenzie began chest compressions on the patient while Delia prepared the Automated External Defibrillator and Villones readied the oxygen. They inserted an air adjunct by opening the patient’s airway to successfully administer oxygen to the patient with an oxygen mask.

“This was the first actual casualty I had seen,” said Villones. “It was eye-opening, and I felt the responsibility on my shoulders—not just being a corpsman, but a human being trying to save the life of another human being.”

They were able to resuscitate and stabilize the patient, who was transferred into the care of local emergency medical services and made a full recovery.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Judice
Woman bound, gagged, raped after agreeing to play Nintendo with Nashville man, police say
TBI said Avah may be with 42-year-old Ryan Allan Richmond traveling in a dark green...
Man wanted for taking infant, killing her mother released from custody
An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-month-old Avah Richmond out of Trousdale County.
Mother run over, baby taken by accused killer, prompting Amber Alert
B. Hayes holds a sign outside the Nashville Christian prom.
Nashville Christian student kept out of prom for wearing suit
A suspect and Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper got into a fight during a traffic stop on Monday...
1 in custody after fight breaks out during THP traffic stop on I-40 West

Latest News

Posers or real police? WSMV4 News Investigates Nashville’s ‘public safety issue’
Demands for ‘manifesto’ continue month after Nashville school shooting
Dale Hollow Eagle Camera live stream: Eaglets entangled in fishing line captured by nature cam...
Groups plan to remove fishing line, assess condition of entangled eaglets at Dale Hollow Lake
The Tennessee Titans have released renderings of what the team's new stadium could look like.
Metro Council approves funding plan for new Titans stadium