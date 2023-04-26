BNA opening new parking garage, adding 1,800 covered parking spaces

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville International Airport is set to open a new parking garage this week.

BNA reports a new six-level parking garage will be unveiled on Thursday, April 27 that will add 1,800 additional covered parking spaces.

This parking garage comes in response to the “exponential growth” the airport has been experiencing, according to a BNA media release.

The parking garage will also be connected directly to the on-site Hilton hotel, which is slated to open later on in 2023.

“Customer experience representatives from BNA® will be on-site in Garage B to assist travelers with wayfinding. For more information, please visit BNA’s website.

