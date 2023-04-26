BNA opening new parking garage, adding 1,800 covered parking spaces

This parking garage comes in response to the exponential growth the airport has been experiencing.
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Nashville International Airport (BNA)(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville International Airport is set to open a new parking garage this week.

BNA reports a new six-level parking garage will be unveiled on Thursday, April 27 that will add 1,800 additional covered parking spaces.

This parking garage comes in response to the “exponential growth” the airport has been experiencing, according to a BNA media release.

The parking garage will also be connected directly to the on-site Hilton hotel, which is slated to open later on in 2023.

“Customer experience representatives from BNA® will be on-site in Garage B to assist travelers with wayfinding. For more information, please visit BNA’s website.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Judice
Woman bound, gagged, raped after agreeing to play Nintendo with Nashville man, police say
TBI said Avah may be with 42-year-old Ryan Allan Richmond traveling in a dark green...
Man wanted for taking infant, killing her mother released from custody
An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-month-old Avah Richmond out of Trousdale County.
Mother run over, baby taken by accused killer, prompting Amber Alert
B. Hayes holds a sign outside the Nashville Christian prom.
Nashville Christian student kept out of prom for wearing suit
A suspect and Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper got into a fight during a traffic stop on Monday...
1 in custody after fight breaks out during THP traffic stop on I-40 West

Latest News

Smyrna teen who lost both legs signs with MTSU
Smyrna teen who lost both legs signs with MTSU
Nashville native and famous pinup girl, Bettie Page.
Hume-Fogg High School Honors Bettie Page with historical marker
Wendy's chili will soon be available by can in stores.
Wendy’s popular chili will soon be available in store
Possible severe thunderstorms Thursday in southwest Middle Tennessee
First Alert Forecast: Rain and Storms on the way