1 person injured in drive-by shooting at Antioch shopping center
Patron inside business struck by shrapnel, according to police.
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was injured after a drive-by shooting at an Antioch shopping center on Tuesday evening, Metro Police said.
Police said just before 7pm, someone inside a maroon car fired 13 rounds from a rifle into Liquor World and near other businesses at 5315 Mount View Rd. A patron inside Liquor World was hit by shrapnel and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are checking with other businesses at the shopping center for surveillance video.
