1 person injured in drive-by shooting at Antioch shopping center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was injured after a drive-by shooting at an Antioch shopping center on Tuesday evening, Metro Police said.

Police said just before 7pm, someone inside a maroon car fired 13 rounds from a rifle into Liquor World and near other businesses at 5315 Mount View Rd. A patron inside Liquor World was hit by shrapnel and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are checking with other businesses at the shopping center for surveillance video.

