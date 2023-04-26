1 critically injured in Portland crash

Police say speed and alcohol played a factor in the collision.
Portland Police are investigating a crash that left one person critically injured at the...
Portland Police are investigating a crash that left one person critically injured at the intersection of South Broadway and Longview Road.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said speed and alcohol were a factor in a crash in Portland on Wednesday morning, according to a news release.

William S. Swafford, 26, of Portland, will face multiple charges after the crash around 11:25 a.m. at the intersection of South Broadway (Highway 109) and Longview Road.

According to police, Swafford failed to stop for a stop light at the intersection of South Broadway and Longview. He was traveling northbound when his Chevrolet Impala struck a Nissan Altima on the driver’s side, pushing it into a Sumner EMS ambulance that was stopped in the southbound lanes for the traffic signal.

The driver of the Altima was taken to Skyline Medical Center in very critical condition, according to police. Swafford was taken to Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin where he was treated and released. The occupants of the ambulance were uninjured.

Swafford was arrested after his release from the hospital. He has been charged with DUI second offense, two counts of assault on an officer, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, failure to exercise due care and failure to obey a traffic control device. He will appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on May 10. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending, according to police.

