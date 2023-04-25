Woman bound, gagged, raped after agreeing to play Nintendo with Nashville man, police say

The suspect remains jailed on a $225,000 bond.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNING: Details in this report are disturbing.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly raping a woman who agreed to play Nintendo with him.

William H. Judice, 32, was charged with three counts of aggravated rape causing bodily injury.

In February, the woman agreed to meet with Judice after briefly messaging with him online, according to a Metro Police affidavit. Shortly after meeting at his apartment in West Nashville, Judice began speaking about his sexual interests before inviting the woman inside his bedroom, according to police.

“(The victim) was under the impression they were going to be playing Nintendo, as it was in the bedroom and had been mentioned in the messages,” the affidavit says.

Judice then got on top of the woman, bound her arms and legs with rope and gagged her, police said. “Don’t make me make this tighter,” he said, according to the affidavit. The woman told police Judice then violently raped her while telling her to “shut up.”

The woman was injured during the incident and had to have emergency surgery, according to police. Judice remains in Metro jail on a $225,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riot/Disorderly crowd on Nolensville Pike
‘No reports of violence’: Nearly 2,000 people block traffic on Nolensville Pike
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-month-old Avah Richmond out of Trousdale County.
Mother run over, baby taken by accused killer, prompting Amber Alert
Jairo Castro Lara, age 30.
Man accused of attempted kidnapping, exposure at Walmart
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman sues Morgan Wallen over concert cancellation

Latest News

The Tennessee Titans have released renderings of what the team's new stadium could look like.
Metro Council set for final public hearing on new Titans stadium
WSMV new Titans stadium
Metro Council to hear final reading for new Titans stadium proposal
A water main break sent gushing water onto White Bridge Pike early Tuesday morning.
Water main break floods road in West Nashville
WSMV water main break
Latest on water main break in West Nashville