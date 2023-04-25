Water main break floods road in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with Metro Water Services responded to a water main break in West Nashville early Tuesday morning.

Water gushed from underneath White Bridge Pike near Brookwood Place, sending water all over the road around 4 a.m. on Tuesday. Metro Nashville Police blocked off White Bridge Pike in front of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology to allow MWS crews space to work.

MWS anticipates repairs to take all morning and possibly into the afternoon. Commuters are urged to seek alternate routes around the area.

The cause of the rupture is unknown.

HAPPENING NOW: a portion of White Bridge Pike is closed due to a water main break. Metro Water has workers on the scene trying to fix it pic.twitter.com/76tUjEnoY4 — Joylyn Bukovac (@joylynrbukovac) April 25, 2023

