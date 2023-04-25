Study: Nashville retirees rely on social security more than most of U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Retirement is a hot topic, and one of the biggest talkers in the world of retirement is Social Security.

So, the question begs, what cities’ retirees are the most reliant on Social Security throughout the U.S.? What you may not know, is that Nashville landed in the top five cities relying on Social Security, according to a study that sought to find that exact answer.

In a recent study, Smart Asset found the cities where retirees are relying the most on Social Security by analyzing income data for seniors across 100 U.S. cities.

“The 65+ population in Nashville, Lincoln and Charlotte is rising fast. The senior population in these cities have grown 15.12%, 14.20% and 12.89%, respectively between 2017 and 2021,” Smart Asset said. “Meanwhile, the retired population became more reliant on Social Security compared to last year’s rankings: Nashville and Lincoln each jumped three spots, while Charlotte’s senior population shot up from 45th to 10th.”

When it came to the top five, Nashville found themselves at No. 3 in the rankings. The study said that over 89,000 seniors 65 and older call Tennessee’s capital home.

“Retirees in Nashville can take advantage of legendary live music venues like the Grand Ole Opry and Bluebird Cafe. More than 89,000 seniors 65 and older call this city home. Social Security makes up 48.15% of their total retirement income ($46,133), which is up from 45.80% in the 2022 study,” Smart Asset said.

In 2022, Nashville was ranked No. 6 where retirees rely most on social security.

The other Tennessee city that cracked into the rankings was Memphis, which landed at No. 68.

