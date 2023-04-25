Student arrested for bringing gun to Nashville alternative school

Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Metro Nashville Police vehicle(MNPD)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A student was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to an alternative school in Nashville on Tuesday, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was arrested after he brought a loaded handgun to Johnson Alternative Learning Center.

The student attempted to pass through the metal detectors before being stopped by school security and was detained until officers arrived, according to police.

The student has been charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

