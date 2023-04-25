Stadium saga nears finale with Metro Council vote planned Tuesday night

New stadium would cost around $2.1 billion to build next to Nissan Stadium.
Final council vote on new stadium
By Michael Warrick
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Council is expected to take a third and final vote Tuesday night on a new $2.1 billion Titans stadium.

City leaders have debated the issue for more than a year; renovate Nissan Stadium or build a new one.

The Tennessee Titans have said it would cost $1.8 billion to renovate Nissan Stadium through 2039. They’ve instead pitched to demolish Nissan Stadium and build a new, enclosed stadium that could seat up to 60,000 people.

The Titans and NFL have pledged $840 million for a new stadium, while the state has agreed on $500 million.

More than $750 million would come from sales tax generated by people buying things at the businesses around the new stadium. If the council pushes a new stadium deal through, an additional 1% hotel tax would also go into effect.

Proponents of a new stadium, like Nashville Mayor John Cooper, have argued a new stadium would rid the city of a huge liability repairing Nissan Stadium. But opponents say, all the taxpayer money could be better spent.

The Metro Council will weigh the pros and cons of the deal for what is likely the final time Tuesday night, with a public hearing beginning at 6:30 p.m.

