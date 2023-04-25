Police search for gunman after man shot in Centennial Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire in Centennial Park early Tuesday morning.

A homeless man was sleeping in a pavilion in the southwest corner of the park when he was woken up by the sound of gunshots, police said. The man then realized he had been hit in the lower back. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it’s unclear how many shots were fired near the intersection of 28th Avenue North and Poston Avenue, but no one else was hurt. The gunman is described as a young man in a maroon car.

Leonard Harris walks in the park every day and said he avoids the area where the shooting happened because there is often a large group of homeless people. He normally feels safe in the park but likes to take precautions and stay in well-lit areas.

“If you come as much as we do, you become aware of if there is a homeless person sleeping somewhere or a group of them,” Harris said. “I am not going to walk in between that area. I don’t want to startle them.”

Just hours after the shooting, Metro Park Police added security cameras near the pavilion. Officers said they have also increased patrols in the area with nicer weather bringing more people and events to the park.

“That is concerning because a lot of people gather here,” Rachel Pustejovsky said. “This is a really popular gathering spot for festivals and events. Especially because the weather is getting warmer.”

“There are more tourists that come to the area,” Kaitlyn Fitzhum said. “Unfortunately, you never know and unfortunately it can happen anywhere.”

Fitzhum said it is concerning for something like this to happen so close to her home in the area she walks her dog every afternoon. She and other parkgoers said they are now staying alert until the shooter is found.

