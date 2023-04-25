Over 60 families displaced in South Nashville community after pipe burst

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People who live in almost 70 condos and townhomes off Nolensville Pike are displaced. It’s been that way since Christmas Day and families still don’t know when they will return.

From the outside of a unit at Lenox Village, everything seems fine. It’s not until you go inside, you see the entire place is gutted and the people who own it haven’t lived there in four months.

Dennis Scroggins came home Christmas night to water pouring out of the ceiling of his apartment. He says a pipe burst in the sprinkler system.

“It was like the rain forest just constantly dripping from the ceiling,” says Scroggins.

Right now, his apartment has walls stripped to the studs, pipes exposed, and water stains sticking out on the dry wall.

“January, they came out and that was the last time they were out here, touched the unit,” says Scroggins referring to any insurance companies and HOA members.

Scroggins is living in another Brentwood apartment thanks to insurance, but he still owns the untouched Lenox Village unit.

His neighbor, Kathy Hutchison, lives in the unit below him.

“This job is simple enough that if people came in and worked for a week, it would be done,” says Hutchison.

She says her damage is not as bad as Scroggins, but neither of them is hearing from HOA or their property managers.

“They’re not listening,” says Hutchison. “I’m not going to say they don’t care, they just aren’t listening, or they aren’t responding.”

WSMV4 reached out to Ghertner and Co. which manages the property. The company never returned our email or phone call.

When we spoke with Lenox Village’s HOA president David Nalls, he said their insurance is taking a while to process. He says say they must fix the units because the fire sprinkler system was damaged, and that’s an amenity they offer so they must repair.

“I was under the impression you need insurance to fix it yourself,” says Scroggins. “My insurance was saying that’s why you pay us. But here we are.”

There is an HOA meeting Thursday night for Lenox Village. Hutchison and Scroggins plan to attend and keep pressing for answers.

