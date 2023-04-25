Nashville Christian student kept out of prom for wearing suit

Nashville business owners plan to throw the student their own prom.
B. Hayes holds a sign outside the Nashville Christian prom.
B. Hayes holds a sign outside the Nashville Christian prom.(bdh014/Instagram)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A photo of a student at Nashville Christian School has gone viral after they were kept out of prom for wearing a suit.

B. Hayes, a senior at the private Christian school, was told they couldn’t enter the prom due to a dress code violation, according to an Instagram post. The post shows Hayes standing outside of the prom holding a sign saying, “They wouldn’t let me in because I’m in a suit.”

“My name is B Hayes. I’m 18 years old and I’ve been attending Nashville Christian School for 13 years. My senior prom was today, and I wasn’t allowed in the doors because I was wearing a suit,” the Instagram post reads. “I should not have to conform to femininity to attend my senior prom. I will not compromise who I am to fit in a box. Who are you to tell us what it means to be a woman?”

Nashville Christian said Hayes knew wearing a suit would be a dress code violation but wore one anyway.

“Nashville Christian School has established dress requirements for daily school attendance and at our special events. All students and families are aware of and sign an agreement to these guidelines when they enroll,” the school said in a statement. “The school’s expectations regarding appropriate prom attire were communicated to this student and the student’s family in advance of the prom. While we certainly respect a student’s right to disagree, all of our students know from our school handbook that when they do not follow such expectations at school-sponsored events, they may be asked to leave.”

In three days, Hayes’ post about being left out of prom has been liked more than 20,000 times. The post got the attention of a local Nashville business that plans to put on a private prom for Hayes and their friends.

The Instagram post was shared with local business owners of AB Hillsboro Village, Marcie Allen Van Mol and her husband Derek Van Mol, who said they knew they had to do something to help. Less than 48 hours later, AB Hillsboro Village is set to throw Hayes a private prom at their venue.

A GoFundMe page started to raise funds for the prom has raised nearly $25,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. The prom night will include a private performance by rising R&B star and RCA recording artist, Tone Stith. All additional money raised will be split equally and donated to Hayes’ charities of choice, Inclusion Tennessee and Oasis Center.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-month-old Avah Richmond out of Trousdale County.
Mother run over, baby taken by accused killer, prompting Amber Alert
Riot/Disorderly crowd on Nolensville Pike
‘No reports of violence’: Nearly 2,000 people block traffic on Nolensville Pike
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Jairo Castro Lara, age 30.
Man accused of attempted kidnapping, exposure at Walmart
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Lawsuit dropped against Morgan Wallen over concert cancellation

Latest News

Cloud seeding
WSMV's Cruz Medina discusses cloud seeding
Multiple rounds of rain will lead to a widespread 1-2" of rain across the Mid State by this...
First Alert Forecast: Rain is on the Way
TBI said Avah may be with 42-year-old Ryan Allan Richmond traveling in a dark green...
Man wanted for taking infant, killing her mother released from custody
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Student arrested for bringing gun to Nashville alternative school