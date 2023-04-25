Murfreesboro Saturday Market returns in early May

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fans of farmer’s markets will be flocking to Murfreesboro starting in early May as a weekend favorite event is set to return.

According to the nonprofit Main Street Murfreesboro, the Murfreesboro Saturday Market will be returning on Saturday, May 6 for its first event of 2023.

The Murfreesboro Saturday Market is open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Saturday from May through October around the Rutherford County historic courthouse. The streets will be lined with nearly 70 vendors and a steady stream of customers, the nonprofit boasts.

“The market offers shoppers fresh, locally raised products, and they get to know the farmers and vendors they buy from,” said Market Manager Linda Weeks in a media release. “Our vendors take great pride in what they bring to the market.”

The market first opened in 2010 as a farmer’s market, but during the pandemic, it expanded to include local artisans. In 2023, the market will have 50 full-season vendors and 41 part-time vendors.

“On a good day, between three and four thousand people visit the market to buy seasonal farm produce, locally raised beef, pork, and poultry, baked goods, prepared foods, plants and cut flowers. Local artisans and crafters sell homemade soaps, fabric crafts, artwork, woodworking, and ceramics. There is even a blacksmith,” Main Street Murfreesboro said.

Main Street Murfreesboro- Murfreesboro Saturday Market to begin May 6 (Main Street Murfreesboro)

Main Street Murfreesboro- Murfreesboro Saturday Market to begin May 6 (Main Street Murfreesboro)

Main Street Murfreesboro- Murfreesboro Saturday Market to begin May 6 (Main Street Murfreesboro)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.