Mother run over, baby taken by accused killer, prompting Amber Alert

A mother was killed and her 5-month-old baby was taken, prompting an AMBER Alert.
An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-month-old Avah Richmond out of Trousdale County.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Avah Richmond, a 5-month-old baby girl, was found safe after she was allegedly taken by 42-year-old Ryan Richmond on Sunday morning.

Although Avah was found safe, her mother, Erica Kemp, died after she was run over by Richmond on Sunday, according to the Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell. Russell said the incident began on Saturday night around 10:30 when Kemp and her brother got into a fight.

Officers were called to the home because of the fight. Richmond took Avah before officers arrived and took her to a friend’s home, Russell said.

PREVIOUS STORY: Amber Alert: Missing 5-month-old girl found safe

After officers arrived and investigated the fight, Kemp went to go get Avah at Richmond’s friend’s home, according to Russell. Richmond met Kemp down the street from the home and allegedly ran her over, killing her, Russell said.

When Richmond found out about the Amber Alert, he turned himself in and said he had no clue officials were looking for him, according to Russell.

Richmond was taken into custody around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday. Russell said Richmond is not facing charges as of this writing. Russell added Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are leading the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

