Mom recounts ‘scary moment’ after kidnapping attempt at Nashville Walmart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville mother is still in shock after police say a man tried to kidnap her daughter on Sunday.

Metro Nashville police arrested 30-year-old Jairo Castro Lara for attempted kidnapping and indecent exposure at a Walmart after he allegedly tried to snatch up the child.

Sandra Hernandez says she’s still processing what happened to her daughter on Sunday. “I was in shock. I was still in disbelief, like I see this daily on Facebook, on the news but I never thought it would happen to me. It was scary.”

Hernandez went to Walmart to look for a toy car for her one-year-old daughter. She says she put her baby on a tricycle and looked up at the cars. Seconds later, Hernandez saw her one-year-old run away.

“My niece went after her, and I tried to go after her, but I tripped over the tricycle,” Hernandez said. “So, while I was trying to get the tricycle out the way, I heard my niece call my name more and more time, ‘Sandra.’”

Her niece said a man tried to snatch the one-year-old away from her. After that, they started looking for the man and found him in the barbie aisle.

“The man was really close to the barbies with his hands inside his pants making motion,” Hernandez said.

She says he noticed them and walked away. After she alerted Walmart employees, police eventually located the man and arrested him.

“I just thank God my niece was there to grab my baby before he did,” Hernandez said, adding she’s feeling extra grateful. “It just makes me think there’s other cases where kids do get taken away and this suffering that the moms go through. I’m just thankful for God that’s not my case. I just thank Him so much that was not my case ... it was a scary moment.”

Now, Hernadez warns all parents to always keep their kids close.

”We’re in this cruel world everyday,” she said. “It’s more cruel, and they got us to protect them and just stay close to your babies. Don’t ever leave them alone.”

Hernandez says for now, she won’t go to the store alone with her kids.

