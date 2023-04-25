MNPS looks to equip teachers with emergency backpacks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Public School Board will soon vote on whether to equip teachers and staff with emergency backpacks.

The 3,300 backpacks would be full of supplies for an earthquake, tornado, or even an active shooter.

The backpacks have over 200 items teachers can use in an emergency. They contain a metal door jammer to keep people outside their classroom, a deck of playing cards to keep kids busy, and materials for teachers to treat wounds.

But does this put too much pressure on teachers?

“As a former special education teacher and having to go through this generation of lockdowns and the added responsibilities that are already on teachers,” says future Metro Schools dad Daniel Hillen. “The idea of a bag with some sort of materials – if it makes a teachers feel safer, I’m all for it.”

He has questions about the proposal. Hillen says he doesn’t want teachers to reach the point when they must dig inside the orange backpack.

“Unfortunately, yes, I think there’s deeper issues that need to be addressed,” Hillen adds.

“It also does put another layer of pressure on some degree on teachers to ensure that safety protocols are on their backs,” says Katie Cour, President and CEO of Nashville Public Education Foundation.

She knows teachers already deal with a lot. This new tool could be an added stress.

“In addition to a wonderful job of just education them in the classroom, they also serve as social workers, as counselors, as advisors, as college tutors and everything else in between,” says Cour.

Overall, she thinks the bags are a good idea. Hillen agrees, however, he feels the school system is putting a band-aid on a bigger situation.

“It doesn’t make me any safer,” says Hillen. “But again, if a teacher feels it makes their job easier and more safe, then I’m all for it.”

If approved the teachers will be trained by Vanderbilt University Medical Center staff on how to use the backpacks.

MNPS says the bags would be paid for with grant money.

