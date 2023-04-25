Metro Council set for final public hearing on new Titans stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A final decision could be made on the future of the Titan’s stadium on Tuesday night.

Nashville’s Metro Council is holding a special meeting with a public hearing and people should plan for a long night ahead.

The Metro Council has allotted four hours for public comment tonight: two hours for those speaking in support of the stadium and two hours for the opposition.

Each person speaking will be allotted two minutes to make their case.

The council is considering the more than 2-billion-dollar stadium funding plan, which would develop and fund an enclosed stadium. Approved public facility bonds by the Metro Sports Authority will finance a portion of the costs.

Half of the state and local option sales taxes will be allocated to fund capital projects at the stadium.

Many people showed up to be heard during the last meeting, both for and against this stadium plan.

“A deal of this magnitude to go towards a stadium means that you don’t have the schooling that you need from public schools,” said Odessa Kelly, a local activist. “It means that you don’t get the infrastructure that you need so every time you run over a pothole. You think about all the millions of dollars that your elected official gave to the Tennessee Titans.”

“It returns land that was otherwise locked into parking lots in the current lease,” explained Kate Guerra, the VP of marketing for the Titans. “…back to the city to be developed into a beautiful new neighborhood that will create property tax, it will create ground rent by private developers who will pay for that and then ultimately bring revenue into our general fund to address Nashville’s greatest needs.”

The Metro Council will also be voting to approve a new fund for the stadium, called the Nashville Needs Impact Fund, to give resources to local nonprofits.

Doors open tonight at 5:30 p.m. for the meeting, which is slated for 6:30 p.m. The meeting will also be streamed live online.

