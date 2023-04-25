Man wanted for taking infant, killing her mother released from custody

The man has not been charged criminally, according to TBI.
TBI said Avah may be with 42-year-old Ryan Allan Richmond traveling in a dark green...
TBI said Avah may be with 42-year-old Ryan Allan Richmond traveling in a dark green spray-painted Dodge pickup truck.(TBI)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The man taken into custody this week in Trousdale County after allegedly taking an infant and running over her mother, killing her, has been released without being charged, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Ryan Richmond allegedly took 5-month-old Avah Richmond on Saturday, prompting authorities to issue an Amber Alert. While Avah was found safe, her mother, Erica Kemp, died after she was run over by Richmond, TBI said.

“TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances involved in an incident that occurred Saturday night in Trousdale County, resulting in the issuance of an AMBER Alert on Sunday,” TBI said in a statement. “Initial information indicates that Erica Kemp was involved in an altercation with several individuals, including her boyfriend, who is the father of her child. As the child’s father drove from the scene with the infant, Erica Kemp was struck by the vehicle. She returned home but died Sunday morning. The death investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.”

When Richmond found out about the Amber Alert, he turned himself in and claimed he did not know officials were looking for him, according to Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell.

Richmond was taken into custody around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday. He has since been released without being charged, according to TBI.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-month-old Avah Richmond out of Trousdale County.
Mother run over, baby taken by accused killer, prompting Amber Alert
Riot/Disorderly crowd on Nolensville Pike
‘No reports of violence’: Nearly 2,000 people block traffic on Nolensville Pike
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Jairo Castro Lara, age 30.
Man accused of attempted kidnapping, exposure at Walmart
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Lawsuit dropped against Morgan Wallen over concert cancellation

Latest News

Multiple rounds of rain will lead to a widespread 1-2" of rain across the Mid State by this...
First Alert Forecast: Rain is on the Way
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Student arrested for bringing gun to Nashville alternative school
Main Street Murfreesboro- Murfreesboro Saturday Market to begin May 6
Murfreesboro Saturday Market returns in early May
wsmv amber alert
Amber Alert update