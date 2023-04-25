Man wanted for taking infant, killing her mother released from custody

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The man taken into custody this week in Trousdale County after allegedly taking an infant and running over her mother, killing her, has been released without being charged, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Ryan Richmond allegedly took 5-month-old Avah Richmond on Saturday, prompting authorities to issue an Amber Alert. While Avah was found safe, her mother, Erica Kemp, died after she was run over by Richmond, TBI said.

“TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances involved in an incident that occurred Saturday night in Trousdale County, resulting in the issuance of an AMBER Alert on Sunday,” TBI said in a statement. “Initial information indicates that Erica Kemp was involved in an altercation with several individuals, including her boyfriend, who is the father of her child. As the child’s father drove from the scene with the infant, Erica Kemp was struck by the vehicle. She returned home but died Sunday morning. The death investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.”

We have this update from an #TNAMBERAlert over the weekend out of Trousdale County.



The man named in connection to the alert was detained and questioned by police, then was subsequently released without being charged.



The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time. pic.twitter.com/pz23mJ4n0W — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) April 25, 2023

When Richmond found out about the Amber Alert, he turned himself in and claimed he did not know officials were looking for him, according to Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell.

Richmond was taken into custody around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday. He has since been released without being charged, according to TBI.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.