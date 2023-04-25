LIVE: Metro Council holds public hearing, vote on new Titans stadium

The meeting will allot four hours for public commentary on the stadium funding proposal.
By Caleb Wethington
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s Metro Council is holding a special meeting with a public hearing on the future of the Tennessee Titans’ stadium on Tuesday night.

During the special meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m., the Metro Council has allotted four hours for public comment. Two hours for those speaking in support of the stadium and two hours for those who oppose.

Each person will be given two minutes to speak.

The council is considering the more than $2 billion stadium funding plan, which would develop and fund an enclosed stadium. Approved public facility bonds by the Metro Sports Authority will finance a portion of the costs.

Half of the state and local option sales taxes will be allocated to fund capital projects at the stadium.

