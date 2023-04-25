‘We have no choice but to jump’: resident says after Hermitage apartment goes up in flames

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who jumped from a third-story window along with his family to escape from a burning apartment fire in Hermitage said he can’t believe he’s still alive.

Bricks and wood are what is left of the apartment unit Jeremie Bond was in with his mother and girlfriend seconds before watching a scene they said they will never forget.

“I was just screaming, ‘Please help, like can y’all please come help,’” Boyd said.

Bond found a TikTok video showing the desperate moments he spent pleading for help while smoke and flames surrounded him. It all started after smoke and alarms work him up.

“I was asleep, and my girlfriend was laying down, and my mom is usually in her room when the fire was coming through the front door, and we were seeing the smoke coming through,” Bond said.

Nashville firefighters said around 4:15 p.m. Saturday a fire started in the back portion of a building at Avalon of Hermitage Apartments, quickly spreading to more than 20 units, including Bond’s.

“At that time my girlfriend told me that the smoke was coming through the closet and the back room, so we were stuck. We were boxed in,” Bond said. “I said we have no choice but to jump.”

Bond said he turned toward the window and told him girlfriend and mother their only way out was through the window.

“I took the blind and things down and ended up throwing some mattresses out for us to land on,” he said.

In the video Bond found on TikTok, you see the moments when his 37-year-old mother and girlfriend made the jump down, crashing into bushes.

“I was just trying to catch my breath, and I fell with my phone that flew out of my pocket,” Nyshedra Jordan, Bond’s girlfriend, said.

Bond said his mother broke both of her ankles in the jump while he and his girlfriend were scratched up.

But what shocked him the most was what his neighbors did during those crucial moments.

“These people are watching us in our last seconds, and we’re really like this is life or death at this point, so having people just watching us in our last second, that’s scary,” Bond said.

Bond said dozens of people watched and pulled out their phones while he screamed for help with only one man stepping up to lay out the mattresses.

“I was so grateful for him,” Bond said. “I still don’t know who he is, but he is an angel.”

Those who lost everything in the fire are now asking for help and donations.

Two GoFundMe accounts have been set up for a couple of the families impacted by Saturday’s fire. People can also bring donations to the leasing office at Avalon of Hermitage Apartments to help victims of the fire

