Hearing for illegal daycare operator set for Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The woman accused of running an illegal daycare where a three-month-old died is expected in court at the end of April.

Anne Jordan is due in court on Friday and it will be her first public appearance since the baby was found dead earlier in April.

Parents showed up at Jordan’s Bellevue apartment to pick up their kids and found the baby dead and other children alone inside.

Police say the operator, Anne Jordan, 51, said she found the child in a bassinet unconscious, attempted CPR which was unsuccessful, then fled the scene and attempted suicide. She was found hours later at Harpeth River State Park with self-inflicted wounds.

WSMV4 uncovered Jordan was unlicensed and was watching over five kids, which is illegal in Tennessee. The Tennessee Department of Human Services said it was granted a temporary restraining order against Jordan to prevent her from operating a child care agency without a license.

“The court hearing is set for April 28th and TDHS will ask for an injunction and an order of inspection so that we can monitor her compliance with the injunction,” TDHS said.

