Gov. Lee signs act to speed up child placement, support foster and adoptive families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee signed the Forever Homes Act into law on Monday.

The legislation aims to accelerate child placement as well as support foster and adoptive families in Tennessee.

The law will allow for a judicial waiver to speed adoption finalization from six to three months if a court sees fit, provide foster parents with a respite period of up to six months without losing their standing as a foster home and extend care services for expectant mothers.

“We have an obligation to ensure that Tennessee children have a loving, permanent home, and the Forever Homes Act is an additional step that will provide critical support to foster and adoptive families and accelerate child placement,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “I commend Commissioner Margie Quin and the General Assembly for partnering to serve Tennessee children and families.”

Tennessee Department of Children of Children’s Services offers an incentive to families who adopt from foster care by providing financial assistance for childcare through the age of 12.

DCS says, “This assistance includes current and recent adoptions. Families can learn more about the program and fill out an application by visiting: www.tn.gov/dcs/child-care-assistance-program.”

Gov. Lee Signs Forever Homes Act into Law (Tennessee Department of Children's Services)

