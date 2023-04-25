Gov. Lee signs act to speed up child placement, support foster and adoptive families

‘We have an obligation to ensure that Tennessee children have a loving, permanent home.’
Gov. Lee Signs Forever Homes Act into Law
Gov. Lee Signs Forever Homes Act into Law(Tennessee Department of Children's Services)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee signed the Forever Homes Act into law on Monday.

The legislation aims to accelerate child placement as well as support foster and adoptive families in Tennessee.

The law will allow for a judicial waiver to speed adoption finalization from six to three months if a court sees fit, provide foster parents with a respite period of up to six months without losing their standing as a foster home and extend care services for expectant mothers.

“We have an obligation to ensure that Tennessee children have a loving, permanent home, and the Forever Homes Act is an additional step that will provide critical support to foster and adoptive families and accelerate child placement,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “I commend Commissioner Margie Quin and the General Assembly for partnering to serve Tennessee children and families.”

Tennessee Department of Children of Children’s Services offers an incentive to families who adopt from foster care by providing financial assistance for childcare through the age of 12.

DCS says, “This assistance includes current and recent adoptions. Families can learn more about the program and fill out an application by visiting: www.tn.gov/dcs/child-care-assistance-program.”

Gov. Lee Signs Forever Homes Act into Law
Gov. Lee Signs Forever Homes Act into Law(Tennessee Department of Children's Services)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-month-old Avah Richmond out of Trousdale County.
Mother run over, baby taken by accused killer, prompting Amber Alert
Riot/Disorderly crowd on Nolensville Pike
‘No reports of violence’: Nearly 2,000 people block traffic on Nolensville Pike
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Jairo Castro Lara, age 30.
Man accused of attempted kidnapping, exposure at Walmart
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Lawsuit dropped against Morgan Wallen over concert cancellation

Latest News

Notice Thursday looks wet, so it won't be a good day to work in the yard.
First Alert Forecast: Turning Soggy by Thursday
Dale Hollow Eagle Camera live stream: Eaglets entangled in fishing line captured by nature cam...
Eaglets entangled in fishing line captured by nature cam at Dale Hollow Lake
wsmv water main break
Water main break impacts White Bridge Pike
Jairo Castro Lara, age 30.
Man accused of attempted kidnapping, exposure at Walmart