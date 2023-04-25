Future of COBs is now up to Gov. Bill Lee

Boards asks governor to veto bill that would abolish Community Oversight Boards.
WSMV4's Danielle Jackson reports.
By Danielle Jackson
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Community Oversight Board wants Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to veto a bill that would abolish COBs across the state.

A bill is awaiting signature on the governor’s desk after the legislature passed the legislation last week.

During Monday’s Community Oversight Board meeting the board all agreed that the legislation needs to be vetoed.

“Governor Lee, I ask you to send this bill back and make them get it right,” Metro Nashville Community Oversight Board chairman Michael Milliner said during the meeting.

The bill to abolish COBs is on the way to the governor’s desk after passing the House and Senate.

“I want to call on Governor Lee to acknowledge the 135,000 voters of Nashville and Davidson County who by referendum went to the polls and voted to establish the community oversight board,” Milliner said.

That’s why they’re calling on the governor to veto the bill. The legislation would allow for creation of a police advisory and review committee who would only audit what the police have already investigated.

“We’re in a moment in time where we need to be building relationships, not breaking them down,” Timothy Hughes said.

Hughes has concerns about this legislation speaking to the board during the public comment period of the meeting.

“It’s an oversight and an overreach in my opinion,” Hughes said.

If this board goes away, he said the lack of accountability between community members and local law enforcement would decrease severely.

“I really feel like we’re in a historic moment. We’re at a stage right now where the aftermath of the Tyre Nichols murder in Memphis. We’ve had several situations here locally in Nashville where individuals were shot and killed by local law enforcement officers,” Hughes said.

The COB was established in 2018 after voters decided to create an oversight board to investigate possible police misconduct.

“It came on the heels of the shooting of Jacques Clemmons and onward with Daniel Hambrick. The people have decided that we needed a community oversight board that actually had investigative powers, that had the power to compel witnesses,” Milliner said. “That had the authority of making recommendations before the fact to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. This is why we exist.”

Now the board said it’s time to strategize, and they’re urging voters to call the governor’s office to prevent this legislation from going through.

“We’re encouraging the governor not to sign this bill,” Hughes said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

