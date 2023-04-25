Fund Recovery puts $230,000 into Covenant community counseling services

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fund Recovery, a Nashville-based non-profit focused on mental health resources, used part of the $230,000 it raised at a benefit to give grants and children’s books to local counseling centers.

Fund Recovery collaborated and formed a crisis mental health network with nine practices in Nashville. Each one received a $3,000 grant to pay for counseling for anybody affected by the Covenant shooting, not just the direct students or families.

“There are friends, there are other kids that aren’t even connected aren’t related directly, but have been affected by it,” Southeast Psych Nashville founder and psychologist Dr. Dave Verhaagen said. “So, if there is a family that has a kid, or the parents just don’t know how to talk to their kids about it, it’s a resource.”

The organization also used the funds to purchase 400 children’s books, called The Ant Hill Disaster, and donate them to local schools and practices.

“This book is a tool among many tools that gives parents words to say to their kids,” Verhaagen said. “It’s something that you can sit down with your kid, read it through, and it is a mom and her son in the form of ants, which is, it’s a kids book, but they’re talking about a tragic event that affected their school.”

You can reach out to Fund Recovery to get financial assistance for therapy, or to get copies of The Ant Hill Disaster.

Watch the story above to hear former NFL star Eric Decker and country musician JT Hodges shared their personal investment in these efforts.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.