Fried foods may be linked to depression, study says

FILE - Researchers said they found a 12% higher risk for anxiety and a 7% higher risk for...
FILE - Researchers said they found a 12% higher risk for anxiety and a 7% higher risk for depression in people ate fried foods.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Many doctors would agree fried foods are not good for your physical health, and now there’s new evidence to suggest they are bad for your mental health as well.

A study from China found eating fried foods, especially fried potatoes, increases a person’s risk for anxiety and depression.

Researchers found a 12% higher risk for anxiety and a 7% higher risk for depression compared with people who stayed away from fried foods.

Some experts are casting doubt on the study, saying the results are preliminary. And it’s unclear if fried foods triggered mental health issues or if people with depression and anxiety turn to them for comfort.

