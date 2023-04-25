First Alert Forecast: Unsettled Weather Set to Return

Showers and storms set to return to the Mid State in the coming days.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After starting off with clouds this morning, we should see some gradual clearing this afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Clouds will build right back in overnight with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s by tomorrow morning.

UNSETTLED WEATHER RETURNS

Much more all-day cloud cover is likely Wednesday. A few light showers will sneak through the area, but I don’t think everyone will see rain during the day.

Rain will get more widespread Wednesday night into early Thursday and we’ll even toss a rumble of thunder into the mix. The good news is that we are not expecting any severe weather threats.

Rain will then slowly get less widespread from west to east Thursday afternoon, so we can expect some dry time. Friday, the last of the rain will exit early. The afternoon and evening look dry right now with highs near 70.

THIS WEEKEND

After a dry start to Saturday, another batch of showers will move through the afternoon. A few showers will linger into Sunday, too, as cooler weather takes over once again. Let’s keep an eye on this forecast in the coming days because as of now, rain coverage is looking less widespread compared to yesterday.

