First Alert Forecast: Turning Soggy by Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sunshine returns this afternoon, only to be replaced by more clouds and showers, soon.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

This afternoon will progressively turn more sunny. It’ll turn milder with highs in the mid - upper 60s.

This evening looks pleasant, with temperatures mainly in the 60s. Clouds return overnight.

A passing shower or two will be possible tomorrow. The best chance for any rain at all will be over southern Middle Tennessee. Nashville’s rain chance will be 30%.

Notice Thursday looks wet, so it won't be a good day to work in the yard. (WSMV)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Rain’s likely on Thursday. There could even be some brief heavy downpours, especially southeast of Nashville. We may even have a few embedded thunderstorms.

Showers will linger at times into Friday, as well.

THIS WEEKEND & BEYOND:

Saturday’s forecast is improving some. There could be a shower or two, with the highest likelihood for that late in the day.

A few showers will be possible on Sunday.

Monday looks milder and brighter, but still with temperatures below the average.

