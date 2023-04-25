First Alert Forecast: Turning Soggy by Thursday

We’ll have a mixed bag weekend with some sun, some clouds, and some showers.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sunshine returns this afternoon, only to be replaced by more clouds and showers, soon.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to  your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

This afternoon will progressively turn more sunny. It’ll turn milder with highs in the mid - upper 60s.

This evening looks pleasant, with temperatures mainly in the 60s. Clouds return overnight.

A passing shower or two will be possible tomorrow. The best chance for any rain at all will be over southern Middle Tennessee. Nashville’s rain chance will be 30%.

Notice Thursday looks wet, so it won't be a good day to work in the yard.
Notice Thursday looks wet, so it won't be a good day to work in the yard.(WSMV)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Rain’s likely on Thursday. There could even be some brief heavy downpours, especially southeast of Nashville. We may even have a few embedded thunderstorms.

Showers will linger at times into Friday, as well.

THIS WEEKEND & BEYOND:

Saturday’s forecast is improving some. There could be a shower or two, with the highest likelihood for that late in the day.

A few showers will be possible on Sunday.

Monday looks milder and brighter, but still with temperatures below the average.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-month-old Avah Richmond out of Trousdale County.
Mother run over, baby taken by accused killer, prompting Amber Alert
Riot/Disorderly crowd on Nolensville Pike
‘No reports of violence’: Nearly 2,000 people block traffic on Nolensville Pike
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Jairo Castro Lara, age 30.
Man accused of attempted kidnapping, exposure at Walmart
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Lawsuit dropped against Morgan Wallen over concert cancellation

Latest News

Gov. Lee Signs Forever Homes Act into Law
Gov. Lee signs act to speed up child placement, support foster and adoptive families
Dale Hollow Eagle Camera live stream: Eaglets entangled in fishing line captured by nature cam...
Eaglets entangled in fishing line captured by nature cam at Dale Hollow Lake
wsmv water main break
Water main break impacts White Bridge Pike
Jairo Castro Lara, age 30.
Man accused of attempted kidnapping, exposure at Walmart