First Alert Forecast: Rain is on the Way

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -After a brief shot of afternoon sunshine, clouds and rain take over for much of the rest of the week. Temperatures will remain below average.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

This evening looks pleasant, with temperatures mainly in the 60s. Clouds return overnight. The low will drop to the upper 40s with no frost threat across Middle Tennessee.

A passing shower or two will be possible tomorrow. The best chance for any rain at all will be over southern Middle Tennessee. Nashville’s rain chance will be 30%. The high will be in the upper 60s.

WET TIMES THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Rain expected Thursday. There could even be some brief heavy downpours, especially southeast of Middle Tennessee. We may even have a few embedded thunderstorms, but severe storms are not expected.

Showers will linger at times into Friday, as well. The high will be near 70.

SHOWERS THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday’s forecast is improving some. There could be a shower or two, with the highest likelihood of that late in the day. The high will be in the low 70s.

A few showers will be possible on Sunday. The high will be near 70.

Multiple rounds of rain will lead to a widespread 1-2" of rain across the Mid State by this weekend. (wsmv)

NEXT WEEK:

Monday and Tuesday look milder and brighter, but still with temperatures below the average in the low 70s.

