Endangered child found safe in McMinn Co., non-custodial parents detained


UPDATE: Alexander Webb, the subject of an Endangered Child Alert, has been found safe in McMinn...
UPDATE: Alexander Webb, the subject of an Endangered Child Alert, has been found safe in McMinn County.(TBI)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The endangered child out of McMinn County has been found safe and the non-custodial parents have been detained, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI reports 18-month-old Alexander Webb was found safe Tuesday evening and non-custodial parents, Sarah Ison, 23, and Jason Webb, 35, have been detained with pending charges of custodial interference.

It was earlier reported by the TBi that the child may have been in the custody of his non-custodial parents, Ison and Webb.

