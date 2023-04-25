Endangered child found safe in McMinn Co., non-custodial parents detained

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The endangered child out of McMinn County has been found safe and the non-custodial parents have been detained, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI reports 18-month-old Alexander Webb was found safe Tuesday evening and non-custodial parents, Sarah Ison, 23, and Jason Webb, 35, have been detained with pending charges of custodial interference.

It was earlier reported by the TBi that the child may have been in the custody of his non-custodial parents, Ison and Webb.

