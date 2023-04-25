2 Minneapolis mosques damaged by fire in 2 days

Police are investigating two mosque fires in two days in Minnesota. (Credit: WCCO via CNN Newsource)
By WCCO Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - Police in Minneapolis are investigating two mosque fires.

One fire forced several people to evacuate the building Monday night. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The other incident happened on Sunday.

Surveillance video shows a man carrying a brown bag into Masjid Omar Islamic Center inside the 24 Somali Mall just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

Inside the bag, was gasoline used to light a fire in the bathroom, Muslim community leaders said.

“We averted a major tragedy. The amount of liquid he brought to cause the harm that we expected here, you know, this mall could have been engulfed,” CAIR-Minnesota Executive Director Jaylani Hussein said.

Worshippers chased the man out and helped extinguish the fire.

“This is now potentially an act of arson in a place of worship, so now it is potentially a federal offense,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said.

O’Hara met with community leaders on Monday and vowed to add an increased police presence.

Some believe the man may be responsible for other acts of vandalism in the past.

“We know Islamophobia is alive in our state, and we are just making sure we educate the community so they know this is serious,” Hussein said.

CAIR-Minnesota says this is the fourth time a mosque has been damaged this year.

“This is increasingly challenging for our community and it sets our community in a very uncomfortable position,” Hussein said.

O’Hara is asking anyone with information about the man to contact police.

The FBI and U.S. Attorney are aware of these latest incidents.

It is unclear if the fires are connected.

