1 in custody after fight breaks out during THP traffic stop on I-40 West

Fight began between suspect stopped on I-40 and trooper after a traffic stop.
A suspect and Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper got into a fight during a traffic stop on Monday...
A suspect and Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper got into a fight during a traffic stop on Monday afternoon.(TDOT)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Traffic was backed up on I-40 West between White Bridge Pike and Charlotte Pike Monday afternoon after a fight broke out during a traffic stop by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a person is in custody after the traffic stop on I-40 just before 5 p.m.

Officials said a fight started between the suspect and the THP trooper before being taken into custody. The suspect was treated at the scene by emergency personnel and was then booked into the Davidson County Jail.

No Metro Police officers or THP troopers were injured because of the traffic stop, according to officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department and THP.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riot/Disorderly crowd on Nolensville Pike
‘No reports of violence’: Nearly 2,000 people block traffic on Nolensville Pike
Fatal shooting scene
Two men dead after shooting at hookah bar in South Nashville
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-month-old Avah Richmond out of Trousdale County.
Mother of baby taken in Trousdale County dead after being run over, sheriff says
Jairo Castro Lara, age 30.
Man accused of attempted kidnapping, exposure at Walmart

Latest News

Metro Nashville Community Oversight Board met Monday night for the first time since the General...
Future of COBs is now up to Gov. Bill Lee
Reactions to Community Oversight Board bill
Reactions to Community Oversight Board bill
Jairo Castro Lara, age 30.
Man accused of attempted kidnapping, exposure at Walmart
Officials said 20 units at Avalon of Hermitage Apartments were affected by a fire on Saturday.
‘We have no choice but to jump’: resident says after Hermitage apartment goes up in flames