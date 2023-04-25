1 in custody after fight breaks out during THP traffic stop on I-40 West

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Traffic was backed up on I-40 West between White Bridge Pike and Charlotte Pike Monday afternoon after a fight broke out during a traffic stop by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a person is in custody after the traffic stop on I-40 just before 5 p.m.

Officials said a fight started between the suspect and the THP trooper before being taken into custody. The suspect was treated at the scene by emergency personnel and was then booked into the Davidson County Jail.

No Metro Police officers or THP troopers were injured because of the traffic stop, according to officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department and THP.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.