Woman sues Morgan Wallen over concert cancellation

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.(Mark Humphrey | Mark Humphrey/Invision/AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A woman who bought tickets to Morgan Wallen’s show in Oxford has filed a lawsuit.

The suit comes after Wallen canceled Sunday night’s performance, with a video message saying he had lost his voice and could not perform. The message also stated fans in attendance would receive a refund.

The suit alleges breach of contract and negligence by Wallen for not cancelling the show in a timely manner “in order to mitigate any damages incurred by his patrons.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riot/Disorderly crowd on Nolensville Pike
‘No reports of violence’: Nearly 2,000 people block traffic on Nolensville Pike
Fatal shooting scene
Two men dead after shooting at hookah bar in South Nashville
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Fatal crash near Adams
One dead following fatal crash near Adams
Jairo Castro Lara, age 30.
Man accused of attempted kidnapping, exposure at Walmart

Latest News

Rutherford County school officials have introduced a clear bag policy.
Rutherford County Schools considers clear bag policy for events
A driver suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing through a yard of a home Monday...
Car crashes through yard of East Nashville home, driver seriously hurt
Nashville McDonald’s employee accused of groping teen working drive-thru
Nashville McDonald’s employee accused of groping teen working drive-thru
3-year-old found wandering outside in dirty diaper; mother arrested
3-year-old found wandering outside in dirty diaper; mother arrested
'Tennessee three' meets pres. Biden at White House
'Tennessee three' meets pres. Biden at White House