‘Tennessee Three’ to meet with Pres. Biden at White House

According to Rep. Jones, the three lawmakers will be asking Biden to declare a public health emergency on gun violence.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The “Tennessee Three” will be meeting with President Joe Biden on Monday during their visit to the White House.

According to Rep. Justin Jones, the three lawmakers will be asking Biden to declare a public health emergency on gun violence.

Rep. Justin Pearson, Rep. Jones and Rep. Gloria Johnson, faced expulsion after participating in gun control protests at the Tennessee House.

Pearson and Jones were expelled, while Johnson wasn’t. The two were later reinstated by local officials.

