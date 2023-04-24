Teens make big catch on special night

In the pictures, Mattingly still has her makeup and nails on from the dance.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Facebook on Monday to celebrate two Anderson County teens who caught one big fish on a special night.

Mary Jo Mattingly caught a seven-pound walleye on her prom night. TWRA officials said Luke Lankford and Mattingly decided to go night fishing after their prom at Anderson County High School when she caught the fish.

In the pictures, Mattingly still has her makeup and nails on from the dance.

Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Monday, April 24, 2023

