Suspect in custody for Hermitage shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man believed to be responsible for shooting a man outside a home in Hermitage last week.

According to the arrest report, Erik Valdez-Martinez was identified in the targeted shooting of a man on Monaco Drive near Samoa Drive in Hermitage on Tuesday, April 18. Valdez-Maritinez was seen hanging out of the window of a passing SUV while firing an AR-style pistol at the victim.

Responding officers located the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his leg and lower back. They rendered aid until medics arrives and transported him to Vanderbilt Medical Center and rushed him into surgery.

Valdez-Martinez was identified by witnesses through a photo lineup, according to the arrest report.

