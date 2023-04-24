Study: Nashville ranked among best cities to start a business in 2023

Tennessee’s capital city is ranked among the 20 best to start a business in 2023.
Nashville skyline in January 2021.
Nashville skyline in January 2021.(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - What big cities come to mind for the best places to start a new business venture?

Was Nashville on your list? Well, it should be according to a study conducted by WalletHub as Tennessee’s capital is ranked among the 20 best to start a business in 2023.

When it came to the top 20, the study found that the best cities for starting a business this year belong to Florida, as the Sunshine State took the top four spots.

Nashville came in at No. 17 with the 21st-best business environment, 26th-best access to resources and 54th-best business costs in the country.

Source: WalletHub

To come up with its rankings, WalletHub compared the relative startup opportunities that exist in 100 U.S. cities. Here’s a look at their full methodology:

“In order to determine the best cities for launching a business, WalletHub compared 100 cities, across three key dimensions: 1) Business Environment, 2) Access to Resources and 3) Business Costs. Our sample considers only the city proper in each case, excluding cities in the surrounding metro area.

“We evaluated the three dimensions using 19 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for startups. Data for metrics marked with an asterisk (*) were available at only the state level.

“We then determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample.”

