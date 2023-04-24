Smyrna teen who lost legs in crash to sign with MTSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Smyrna high school volleyball player who tragically lost her legs in a car crash earlier this year in St. Louis will sign with Middle Tennessee State University this week.

Janae Edmondson will sign with MTSU to play volleyball at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Edmondson originally planned to attend the University of Tennessee Southern on a scholarship before the crash that took her legs.

On Feb. 18, Edmondson was walking with her parents back to their hotel in St. Louis when a car ran a yield sign and hit another car before going airborne, according to the police report. The car crashed down and slid into Edmondson, pinning her to the ground. She was taken to the hospital where they had to amputate both of her legs.

Since the crash, the community has come together to support Edmondson. A GoFundMe, Pray for Janae, was started by Rhonda Ross, director of Mid TN Volleyball Club, where Janae Edmondson played. As of Monday morning, there have been more than 10,000 donations totaling more than $800,000.

“The whole club loves Janae and values her athletic gifts, toughness, determination, and perseverance,” the GoFundMe page says. “These are things she will need in great measure during the long recovery that lies ahead.”

