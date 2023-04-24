Semi-truck overturns, shuts down lanes on I-40

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A semi-truck overturned on I-40 westbound Sunday morning, causing lanes to close and a backup on the interstate.

The crash was reported at around 10:45 a.m., according to the Tenessee Department of Transportation’s SmartWay map. The semi-truck overturned near mile marker 136 and blocked both westbound lanes.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said no injuries were reported. Lanes are expected to remain closed for a long period of time to clean up the area and remove the truck.

The cause of the incident is unknown.

