Semi-truck overturns, shuts down lanes on I-40

Both westbound lanes closed as a result of the overturn.
Overturned semi-truck
Overturned semi-truck(Tammy Durham)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A semi-truck overturned on I-40 westbound Sunday morning, causing lanes to close and a backup on the interstate.

The crash was reported at around 10:45 a.m., according to the Tenessee Department of Transportation’s SmartWay map. The semi-truck overturned near mile marker 136 and blocked both westbound lanes.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said no injuries were reported. Lanes are expected to remain closed for a long period of time to clean up the area and remove the truck.

The cause of the incident is unknown.

