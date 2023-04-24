Rutherford County Schools considers clear bag policy for events

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Schools Policy Committee introduced a clear bag policy at its meeting on Monday night.

The policy would only allow spectators of athletic or extracurricular district events to bring a clear bag inside the venue.

Rutherford County Schools Assistant Safety Director Sean Martin said the district looks to implement the policy, if passed, in the fall.

“It’s mostly going to be concentrated on our interscholastic events, such as football, basketball, our main sporting events,” Martin said.

To take effect, the policy committee must pass the change, then the school board must approve it on two readings.

Martin said it should help with streamlining the entrance process and moving people through the line.

“If they have what they’re being asked to bring, then that’ll be clearly displayed right there and they can see the contents of the bag,” he said. “We’ll have an administrator present or maybe law enforcement present just to kind of observe that process and be on-hand in case something is needed.”

This policy is a familiar one for many over the last several years.

“If you go to any sporting events, like Bridgestone Arena, Nissan Stadium, you’re going to see those clear bags, and most people have those on their shelves now,” Martin said. “So if they would just bring that, they’ll be fine.”

Monday night’s policy committee meeting started at 5 p.m. at the Rutherford County Schools district office.

