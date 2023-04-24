POLICE: One killed in Auburn wreck

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
AUBURN, Ky. (WBKO) - One person was killed Monday morning after a two vehicle wreck at the intersection of U.S. 68 and West Main Street in Auburn.

Devon Blythe, of Russellville, was pronounced dead at the scene by officials.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Department reported they responded to the wreck at 7:50 a.m. on Monday.

Investigations determined that Geoffrey Turk, of Auburn, was driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee stopped at the cross bar at the intersection before making a left turn onto 68 to travel west.

A 2011 Kia driven by Blythe was driving eastbound on U.S. 68.

Turk hit the passenger side of the KIA in the right hand lane of eastbound U.S. 68 causing the KIA to travel a short distance before overturning multiple times.

Blythe was ejected from the vehicle.

Another passenger in the KIA, Debbie Maxfield, was transported to Tristar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. Her condition has not been updated by police at this time.

Turk was not injured during the wreck.

