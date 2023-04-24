Nashville McDonald’s employee accused of groping teen working drive-thru

Police said the girl was touched on the butt and grabbed around the neck.
generic McDonald's sign
generic McDonald's sign(Source: CNN)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville McDonald’s employee was arrested Friday for allegedly groping a 16-year-old coworker.

Jervon Kertchaval, 21, was charged with sexual battery without consent.

Police responded Friday to 2612 8th Ave. S., where a witness said a 16-year-old girl had been touched on the butt and grabbed around the neck, according to the arrest affidavit. The witness said the girl told Kertchaval multiple times to stop, but he continued to touch the 16-year-old as she tried to work in the drive-thru.

Surveillance video confirmed the groping occurred, according to police. Kertchaval was arrested and taken to jail. He has since been released on a $4,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

