Metro Council to vote on spending plan for new Tennessee Titans stadium

Council members will allow public comment before the meeting.
The third and final vote will determine the stadium's spending plan.
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council is scheduled to have a third and final reading of an ordinance that will allow the Metro Sports Authority to build a new indoor football stadium for the Tennessee Titans.

The stadium would be built on the east bank and is expected to cost $2 billion. The stadium will reportedly be to hold about 60,000 people.

There will be a public hearing before council members vote on the spending plan on Tuesday.

In the past, WSMV heard from people who said they want to see more money invested in things like schools and roads before this deal is finalized.

The Tennessee Titans have said a new indoor stadium will bring in more money for the city.

Metro Council is also considering a resolution that plans to create a Nashville Needs Impact Fund. It would give resources to nonprofit groups in Nashville and Davidson County.

