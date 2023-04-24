Man took ‘a shot of Hennessy’ before driving with infant, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested Friday after police say he took a shot of liquor before driving with an infant inside his car.

Robert Eugene Moore was charged with driving under the influence on Friday after police responded to the exit ramp off Interstate 65 North going onto Rosa L. Parks Boulevard. Witnesses reported a man “passed out behind at the wheel,” according to a Metro Police affidavit.

Nashville Fire Department personnel told police when Moore woke up, he attempted to drive away and hit an ambulance.

Fire personnel said Moore then stopped, and they were able to get a 9-month-old child out of the backseat. Police said Moore smelled like alcohol, was unsteady on his feet, and had slurred speech and watery eyes.

Moore told police he had “a shot Hennessy” and had been drinking wine out of a styrofoam cup he had in the car, according to the affidavit.

Police said he failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody.

